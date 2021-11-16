COVID-19: Thane logs 103 fresh cases; 3 deaths in last 24 hours

Thane: With the addition of 103 fresh cases of COVID-19, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has reached 5,67,786, an official said on Tuesday.

Besides these new cases reported on Monday, three people also succumbed to the viral infection, which raised the death toll in the district to 11,558, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 2.03 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,38,341 and the death toll stands at 3,289, another official said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Monday, November 15, recorded 686 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 11,943. Besides, 19 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,40,602.

912 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 64,68,791. The recovery rate in the state is 97.64%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

Currently, 99,859 people are in home quarantine and 1,016 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 316 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 142 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 158 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 18 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 20 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 18 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 4 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 10 fresh cases.

