COVID-19: Thane district reports new 293 infections, five deaths

The coronavirus tally in Thane district of Maharashtra rose by 293 to 5,54,213, while the death of five persons took the toll to 11,338, an official said on Saturday.

These cases and fatalities were reported on Friday, he said.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 2.04 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload went up to 1,35,038, while the death toll stood at 3,294, another official said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 4,154 new coronavirus infections and 44 fatalities on Friday, a health official said.

It took the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state to 64,91,179 and death toll to 1,38,061.

The number of daily cases and fatalities witnessed a marginal dip. On Thursday the state had reported 4,219 new COVID-19 cases and 55 fatalities.

With 4,524 persons discharged from hospitals, the total of recovered patients climbed to 62,99,760.

The state has 2,96,579 people in home quarantine, 1,952 in institutional quarantine and 49,812 active patients.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate stands at 97.05 per cent while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

The cumulative number of tests conducted in the state rose to 5,57,02,628 with 1,82,949 samples tested for coronavirus since Thursday evening.

On Friday, districts of Dhule, Hingoli, Parbhani, Akola, Amravati, Yavatmal, Washim, Gondia and Bhandara, and municipal corporations of Dhule, Nanded and Amravati did not report any fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Ahmednagar district continued to report highest number of infections at 668.

It was followed by Pune district with 531 new infections, while Solapur district reported the highest nine fatalities in the state.

Among eight regions of Maharashtra, Pune region reported the highest 1,751 new COVID-19 cases, followed by 961 cases from Mumbai region.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 10:10 AM IST