COVID-19 surge: BMC files FIR against South Mumbai restaurant for failing to impose COVID-19 restrictions

As per the order issued by the Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal first in 2020 and then on March 15, 2021, the ward officials formed a special squad to visit and inspect restaurants and bars in their jurisdiction to check if they are following covid19 safety protocol and take action against those flouting norms.

A squad headed by Subodhchandra Rane and compromising of two sub engineers, two junior engineers and a junior supervisor visited Auber-gin plates and pours on late Wednesday night. "During the inspection visit, we found that over 200 people were present inside the restaurant. The majority of them nor wearing masks and were seen openly flouting physical distancing. When we inquired with the restaurant's manager, his replies were vague and not satisfactory. Following this we have lodged an FIR against managed of the restaurant at Gamdevi police station," Rane said.

The Gamdevi police have booked Sameer Subedar, manager of Auber-gin under section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of Indian Penal Code and section 51 (B) of disaster management act 2005 (refusing to comply with any direction given by or on behalf of the Central Government or the State Government or the National Executive Committee or the State Executive Committee or the District Authority).

The BMC's D-ward has also sealed the restaurant for violation of the COVID-19 norms.

Mumbai on Wednesday reported 2,377 new covid-19 cases, crossing the 2,000-cases mark for the first time since October 15, when the city reported 2,119 cases in a single day. The rapid spurt in the number of cases reported daily has become the cause of concern for BMC officials. While the Mumbai civic body is still not looking at the option of imposing lockdown, carelessness on the part of citizens not following 'covid appropriate behaviour', not wearing a mask has prompted the civic body to scale-up containment measures.