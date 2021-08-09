COVID-19 restrictions relaxed in Pune: Timings of shops, restaurants extended; malls to open for fully vaccinated

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who is also the Pune district guardian minister, on Sunday, announced that both essential and non-essential shops in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad will remain open from 7 am to 8 pm from Monday to Saturday. Hotels will function till 10 pm while malls will remain open till 8 pm with entry restricted to fully vaccinated people. However, all services are allowed to remain open only till 4pm on Saturday and Sunday.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting attended by Pawar to review the Covid-19 situation and guidelines related to it. The revised unlock order will be effective today (Monday). Although the restrictions are being relaxed, if the positivity rate goes up to 7%, the curbs will be tightened, Pawar said.

Earlier in the day, Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said that the Pune Municipal Corporation's Covid-19 positivity rate was 2.88%, and demanded that the state relax the curbs imposed in the city. Mohol tweeted: “Positivity rate down to 2.88 per cent! The positivity rate of Pune city has been steadily declining in the last five weeks, from 4.98 per cent in the week of July 4 to July 10, to 2.88 per cent. Against this background, there is a demand for relaxing the restrictions.”

Mohol had on Friday written to state Health Minister Rajesh Tope and demanded relaxation in restrictions for shop timings in the city. He had demanded to further relax the restrictions in Pune and to allow the shops to function till at least 8 pm. The Pune Mayor had written to the state health minister following a meeting with the traders who requested him to put a proposal demanding an extension.

What’s open in Pune: