Pune: Malls allowed to remain open till 8 pm, but entry only if you are fully vaccinated; check out full list of guidelines

Malls in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits have be allowed to remain open till 8 pm, however, entry will only be permitted if you are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said in a tweet on Sunday.

Besides, after rising demand from protesting traders, all shops and establishments in the city have been allowed to remain open till 8 pm on weekdays. However, on Saturdays and Sundays, the shops have been permitted till 4 pm, Mohol said. Hotels have been also allowed to remain open till 10 pm, he added.