COVID-19 | Pune: 3 Africa returnees test positive; samples sent for genome sequencing

Three persons from Pune district tested positive for COVID-19 have traveled from high-risk countries. Their samples have now been sent for genome sequencing reports Hindustan Times.

According to a state government official, one each was found positive in Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivali and Mira-Bhayander, while one is from Pune and two others from Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Officials further added that all these passengers are either asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic. It appealed the citizens to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and inform the them if they have any international travel history in the last month. "Those who have not taken the Covid-19 vaccine, or have had only one dose should complete their vaccination at the earliest” added Officials.

Additionally, those who are found RT-PCR negative will also be quarantined for seven days before testing again. If found positive this time, their samples too will be sent for genomic sequencing. RT-PCR tests will be done for a random 5% of the passengers arriving from countries other than the listed ones, and positive samples among them will be sent for genomic sequencing added officials.

A Pune resident who returned to India Novemeber 25 has tested positive for Covid-19. He had retured to Mumbai from the African nation Zambia and took a taxi from Mumbai to Pune.

Pune Municipal Corporation has conducted RT-PCR tests of his family members & the driver who travelled with him from Mumbai to Pune and all of them have tested negative.

Reportedly, the person who tested positive is around 60 years & is stable, asymptomatic and in home isolation for now.

(With Inputs from agencies)

Published on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 04:21 PM IST