COVID-19: NMMC and PMC issue fresh guidelines for housing societies

Despite the number of active cases of COVID-19 having dropped and daily positive cases remaining stagnant, both Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) issued fresh COVID-19 guidelines for housing societies on Wednesday.

If the premises is declared a hot-spot the housing societies are required to follow the COVID norms or else will be forced to pay a hefty penalty, the civic bodies claimed.

As per the guidelines, for the first violation, the civic body will impose Rs 10,000 and Rs 25,000 for the second and then Rs 50,000 for each violation thereafter.

As per the circular, if positive cases are reported from any housing society frequently, the premises will be declared a hot spot. Soon after, the premise is declared a hot spot, every person in the society will be tested for COVID 19.

Thereafter, at the entrance of the premises, a notice board will be put prohibiting entry to people except for essential services. Even, residents of the will not be allowed to step outside. The society management will be responsible to ensure that everyone follows the COVID norms else the civic body will impose penalties.

While there are only 417 active cases under the NMMC, the PMC has 294 COVID patients left. Meanwhile, the NMMC has already vaccinated 100 percent of citizens with the first dose. The PMC has also vaccinated over 95 percent of citizens with the first dose.

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 06:41 PM IST