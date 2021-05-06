COVID-19: Mumbai to get drive-in vaccination centres in each zone

MUMBAI: After the success of the first drive-in vaccination centre that was set up at Dadar earlier this week, the BMC chief on Thursday directed all the zonal deputy municipal commissioners to set up one such drive in a vaccination centre in each administrative zone across the city within 24 hours.

As per the directives issued on Thursday, these drive-in centres will be set up on big grounds and open spaces like the Andheri Sports Complex, Cooperage Ground, Oval Maidan, Wankhede Stadium, Shivaji Stadium, Brabourne Stadium, MIG Ground, Reliance Jio Garden, Sambhaji Udyan (Mulund), Subhash Nagar ground (Chembur), Ghatkopar police ground etc.

On May 4, the BMC had launched the city's first drive-in vaccination centre, where specially-abled people and senior citizens do not have to stand in a queue; rather, they are administered the COVID-19 vaccine while sitting in their own vehicles, officials said.

The first such facility was set up in a public parking lot at Kohinoor tower in Dadar for inoculating those above 45 years of age, a senior official of the BMC said.

The directive states those above 60 years of age can get vaccinated at these drive-in centres but only after prior appointment, and they shall not drive themselves but will be accompanied by an attendant or a driver, the municipal commissioner said in an order. The beneficiary citizen to be vaccinated shall not self-drive and he/she shall be accompanied by an attendant or a driver in each vehicle to deal with AEFI, if any.

The BMC has set up over 135 vaccination centres across Mumbai since the inoculation drive began on January 16 this year.

"Keeping in mind other needs, we are making provision for mobile toilets and drinking water at the drive-in centres. Besides, makeshift shelters will be set up for vaccination staff, and there will be a resting area for patients with AEFI, a parking lot for ambulances etc. There will be mandatory proper single-line barricades for manoeuvering of vehicles, in and out," said a BMC official.

The decision to open more such facilities came after the BMC chief I S Chahal met Aaditya Thackeray, who is also guardian minister of Mumbai suburban district.