Mumbai

Updated on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 07:19 PM IST

COVID-19: Mumbai reports 5,708 new cases, 12 deaths

FPJ Web Desk
COVID-19: Mumbai reports 5,708 new cases, 12 deaths | Kunal Patil

Daily coronavirus cases marginally went down to 5,708 in Mumbai on Thursday, while 12 more patients succumbed to the infection and 15,440 others recovered, the city civic body said.

With fresh additions, the COVID-19 tally increased to 1,023,707, while the death toll jumped to 16,500, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a bulletin.

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 07:19 PM IST
