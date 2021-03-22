COVID-19: Mumbai records 3,260 cases, 10 succumb on March 22

Mumbai on Monday (March 22) recorded 3,260 new Covid-19 cases while 1,323 patients were discharged. The city had witnessed the highest single-day spike in the cases on March 21 since the pandemic. The number of cases in the city has shown a steady spike in March, following which the overall growth rate of infection in the city has jumped to 0.69 percent. The city recorded 10 deaths today.

Three weeks ago Mumbai's daily Covid-19 count was below 500. Since 17th February, the count crossed the 700-mark. With 3,260 new cases on Saaturday, the cumulative case count of the city has jumped 3,65,914. The number of active cases in the city has jumped to 25,372.

The state on Sunday reported 13,588 patients who recovered and discharged from hospitals taking the overall recovery count to 22,03,,553. With this state's recovery rate was recorded at 89.87 per cent.