COVID-19: Maharashtra vaccination tally crosses 2.13 crore on May 27

In the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, vaccination tally in Maharashtra on May 27 crossed 2.13 crore .



As per the data released by the health ministry, Maharashtra, as of 7 am on May 27, inoculated 2,13,52,323 people.



Maharashtra tops the states with a total of 2,13,52,323 inoculations followed by Uttar Pradesh, Rajastahn, Gujarat with 1,70,74,158, 1,63,64,179 and 1,60,87,126 doses respectively.



While 44,31,707 people got second dose, 1,69,20,616 got their first dose.

With the addition of 1,362 new COVID-19 cases on May 26, Mumbai's infection tally rose to 7,01,266. Now, there are 27,943 active cases in the city.

Mumbai reported 34 deaths due to coronavirus on Wednesday which pushed its fatality count to 14,742 data released by the city's civic body. 1,021 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Wednesday taking the recovery count to 6,56,446.

On Wednesday, 29,589 tests were conducted, as compared to 37,607 on May 1. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests.

On May 2, the testing count dipped to 28,636 similar to that of April 26 when 28,328 samples were collected. Between April 26 till May 3, the test counting rate ranged mostly between 30,000 to 45,000.

Maharashtra recorded 24,752 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the state's infection tally to 56,50,907, while 453 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 91,341, the health department said.

Out of the 453 deaths, 323 occurred in the last 48 hours and 130 during the the last week, it said.

The state also added another 539 deaths to the cumulative figure due to updating of fatality counts by various civic bodies and districts. Hence, the overall death toll went up by 992 compared to Tuesday, the department said.

After a gap of a couple of weeks, the state witnessed more new coronavirus cases than daily recoveries.

As many as 23,065 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the tally of recoveries to 52,41,833, the department said.

Maharashtra's active cases stood at 3,15,042, it said.

The state's COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 92.76 per cent, while the case fatality rate was 1.62 per cent, the department said.

As many as 2,83,394 people were tested for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the number of samples examined so far in the state to 3,38,24,959, it said.

Mumbai saw 1,352 new COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths, taking its infection tally to 7,00,340 and the death toll to 14,684, the department said.

In the wider Mumbai division, which includes the city and its satellite towns, 3,871 more people tested positive for the infection, while 50 patients died. After this, the caseload in the Mumbai division rose to 15,18,079 and the death toll to 27,238, it said.

The Nashik division reported 3,634 fresh cases, including 1,922 in Ahmednagar district. Out of 55 deaths in the division, 23 were reported from rural parts of Ahmednagar district and 10 from Nashik city.

The Pune division recorded 6,004 new cases, including 1,607 in Pune district and 2,056 in Satara district. Out of 148 deaths in the division, 45 were reported from Satara followed by 42 from rural parts of Pune and 39 from villages of Solapur district, the department said.

The Kolhapur division registered 4,694 fresh cases, including 1,099 in Sangli district and 1,699 in rural parts of Kolhapur. Out of 77 deaths in the division, 31 were reported from rural parts of Kolhapur, 19 from villages in Sangli and 13 from Ratnagiri.

The Aurangabad division recorded 1,095 coronavirus cases and the Latur division 1,269. The Akola division witnessed 2,619 fresh infections, including 1,098 in Buldhana district.

The Nagpur division reported 1,566 fresh cases of coronavirus, while 35 patients succumbed to the infection.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 56,50,907; new cases 24,752; death toll 91,341; recoveries 52,41,833; active cases 3,15,042; tests so far 3,38,24,959.

