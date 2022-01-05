COVID-19: Maharashtra sees five-fold rise in number of people under home quarantine; 29% under institutional quarantine in last 15 days

There has been a five-fold rise in the number of people being under home quarantine and 29 per cent are under institutional quarantine in the last 15 days across Maharashtra. Meanwhile, the centre has revised the home isolation guidelines on Wednesday by reducing the period of isolation to 7 days from 10 days. State health officials attributed this to the increased number of covid cases and most of them are asymptomatic due to which they are kept under home quarantine. Meanwhile, the health experts have welcomed the move of the centre on reducing the period of home isolation.

As per the state covid data, there were 73,053 were home isolated until December 21 which has now increased to 3,98,391 till January 4. Similarly, 1,140 were institutional quarantined compared to 864 during the same period.

“We are currently following the new discharge policy issued by the centre, due to which there has been a 445 per cent and 29 per cent rise in home and institutional quarantines respectively. This helps us hospitalise those in most need, while the rest, including the asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic, are being home- or institutionally quarantined,” said Dr Pradip Awate, state surveillance officer.

Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Corporation said there is no doubt people under home quarantine has increased as the number of covid cases has surged over the last two weeks and more than 90 per cent are asymptomatic due to which only needy patients are hospitalised. Moreover, patients under home quarantine are recovering in three to four days.

“We are keeping most of the patients under home isolation and they are being asked to follow covid protocols so that they do not spread the virus. In Mumbai more than 90 per cent of covid patients are under home quarantine, while only 10 per cent of patients need to be hospitalised,” he said.

Meanwhile, the centre has released revised guidelines for home isolation of mild and asymptomatic COVID-19 cases. Patients under home isolation can end isolation after at least seven days have passed from testing positive and if there is no fever for three days in a row. They will continue to wear masks. There is no need for re-testing after the home isolation ends. Earlier, home isolation ended after 10 days from the onset of symptoms.

“Since this is a new variant of the coronavirus, the National Centre for Disease Control is documenting every patient to understand the symptoms and severity. Asymptomatic patients are laboratory-confirmed cases who are not experiencing any symptoms and have an oxygen saturation of more than 93 per cent.

Dr Deepak Baid, former president of the Association of Medical Consultants said “The reduction of the period of isolation to 7 days is a welcome step. But people should not become complacent and continue to use the mask even after their recovery, since the patient may shed the virus even after 7 days.”

According to the revised guidelines, elderly patients who are over 60 years and those with co-morbidities such as hypertension, diabetes, heart disease and chronic lung disease, among others, should only be allowed home isolation after proper evaluation by a doctor.

Patients suffering from immunocompromised such as HIV, transplant recipients and cancer therapy are not recommended for home isolation unless cleared by a doctor

Senior health officials said there were many factors due to which cases had increased, leading to a surge in home quarantine across the state.

Laxity in following Covid norms and the increased movement of people were the main factors for the surge. “Covid- inappropriate behaviour at weddings or family functions has caused problems across the state. Moreover, 90 per cent of patients are asymptomatic due to which home isolation has increased tremendously,” he said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 10:05 PM IST