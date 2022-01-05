COVID-19: Health Ministry issues revised guidelines for home isolation mild and asymptomatic patients - Check details here

Union Health Ministry on Wednesday issued revised guidelines for home isolation of mild/asymptomatic COVID-19 patients.

According to the new guidelines, patient under home isolation will stand discharged and end isolation after at least 7 days have passed from testing positive and have no fever for 3 successive days.

Also, patients will not be required to go for re-testing after the home isolation period is over, Union Home Ministry further informed.

The guidelines lays detailed conditions for the eligibility of home isolation. Patients aged 60 and above with co-morbid conditions such as Hypertension, heart disease, diabetics, chronic lung, liver, kidney disease, etc will be allowed home isolation only after proper evaluation by the treating medical officer.

Patients suffering from immune compromised status such as HIV, Transplant recipients, cancer therapy are not recommended for home isolation and will be allowed to do so only upon proper evaluation by the treating medical officer.

While patients is allowed home isolation, family members and other close contacts in the house should follow home quarantine guidelines on Ministry of Health's website.

Meanwhile, India has logged 58,097 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, and the daily positivity rate is at 4.18 per cent the Union Health Ministry informed on Wednesday.

The active caseload of COVID cases in the country now stands at 2,14,004.

As per the Ministry, 2,135 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in India, of which 828 have recovered.

