COVID-19: Omicron cases rise to 2,135 in India, Maharashtra worst-hit

With new cases of highly transmissible Covid variant Omicron detected in the last 24 hours, India's Omicron tally on Wednesday rose to 2,135 cases.

Maharashtra and Delhi continue to be the worst-hit states with this new variant.

Among total 24 states and union territories that have reported the Omicron infection so far, Maharashtra tops the list with 653 cases of this variant. Of them, 259 patients have been discharged as per the health ministry data on Wednesday.

The national capital, Delhi has the second highest cases of Omicron infection at 464. However, 57 of them have been discharged from the hospital. Delhi is followed by Kerala with 185 Omicron cases.

Among other states, Rajasthan has detected 174 Omicron infection with 88 discharged so far. Gujarat and Tamil Nadu have so far reported 154 and 121 cases of Omicron respectively.

Telangana reported 84 Omicron patients. In Karnataka, 77 people so far have been detected with Omicron infection while the number of infection remains 71 in Haryana and 37 and 31 cases respectively in Odisha and West Bengal. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh has reported 17 Omicron patients so far.

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 10:19 AM IST