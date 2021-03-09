COVID-19: Maharashtra reports 9,927 new cases, 56 deaths on March 9

COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra continued to rise with the state reporting 9,927 new infections on Tuesday (March 9). Besides, 56 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the day, taking the death toll to 52,556. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.35%.

12,182 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 20,89,394. The recovery rate in the state stands at 93.34%.

Currently, 4,57,962 people are in home quarantine and 3,827 people are in institutional quarantine.

The total number of active cases in Maharashtra is 95,332.

The Mumbai circle --which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 1940 new cases on Tuesday.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 1718 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 2291 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle reported 60 new cases, Aurangabad circle 539, Latur circle 413, Akola circle 1389, and Nagpur circle recorded 1577 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has directed the local authorities to take a call on various measures that may be needed to control the spread of COVID-19.

"Nightclubs are likely to be shut first," said Guardian Minister of Mumbai Aslam Shaikh. He added, "After the assembly session, a decision has to be taken to ban (people from visiting) places like Chowpatty and Gateway of India where there are unwarranted crowds. People often travel from Mumbai to Pune and Mumbai to Thane. Officers have been asked to check if restrictions on travel are needed."