COVID-19: Maharashtra records massive surge, biggest rise since October 15

Maharashtra on Tuesday, December 28, recorded 2,172 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 11,492. This is the biggest rise since October 15 this year. Besides, 22 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,41,476.

1,098 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 65,04,831. The recovery rate in the state is 97.65%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

Currently, 1,11,232 people are in home quarantine and 910 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 1,680 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 67 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 308 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 37 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 10 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 16 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 6 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 48 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, no new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were detected in Maharashtra on today.

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 08:08 PM IST