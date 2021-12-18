COVID-19: Maharashtra records 854 fresh cases, 12 deaths, 804 recoveries on December 18; 8 new Omicron cases reported

Maharashtra on Saturday, December 18, recorded 854 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 6,942. Besides, 11 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,41,340.

680 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 64,96,733. The recovery rate in the state is 97.71%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

Currently, 80,039 people are in home quarantine and 886 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 447 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 95 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 236 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 26 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 20 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 21 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 4 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 5 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, eight new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were detected in Maharashtra on Saturday, of which 4 are from Mumbai, three from Satara and one from Pune according to the findings of the National Institute of Virology, Pune.

Of the 48 cases in Maharashtra, 18 are from Mumbai, 10 from Pimpri-Chinchwad, six from Pune (rural), three from Pune Municipal Corporation, two from Osmanabad, two from Kalyan-Dombivali, and one each from Nagpur, Latur, Vasai-Virar and Buldhana.

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 08:27 PM IST