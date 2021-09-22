COVID-19: Maharashtra records 3,608 new cases, 48 deaths; Ahmednagar, Pune and six other districts report high positivity rate

Maharashtra on Wednesday, September 22, recorded 3,608 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 39,984. Besides, 48 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,38,664.

4,285 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 63,49,029. The recovery rate in the state is 97.21%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

Currently, 2,64,416 people are in home quarantine and 1,678 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 1011 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 890 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 1246 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 293 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 30 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 107 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 10 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 21 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, days after the Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said there is no sign for third wave of COVID-19 in Maharashtra, the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday expressed concern over high positivity rate in eight districts against the weekly average of 2.28% and high growth in patients in 10 districts against the state average of 0.052%. Further, the state cabinet raised alarm over detection of new COVID patients largely in Pune, Ahmednagar, Mumbai, Thane and Solapur. Of the total new 23,482 patients detected between September 15 and 21, as high as 16,495 were found in those five districts.

The Public Health Department in its presentation said Ahmednagar tops with 4.78% positivity rate followed by Pune 4.62%, Sangli 3.97%, Sindhudurg 3.46%, Osmanabad 3.40%, Nashik 2.94%, Palghar 2.56% and Satara 2.37%. Interestingly, the positivity rate in 19 districts is below 1%.

Further, Ahmednagar also ranks first in high growth rate in COVID 19 patients at 0.202%, Solapur 0.116%, Satara 0.094%, Sangli 0.082%, Ratnagiri 0.080%, Osmanabad 0.078%, Raigad 0.073%. Pune 0.066%, Mumbai 0.060% and Sindhudurg 0.058%.

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 09:32 PM IST