Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh stable and recovering: AIIMS officialJEE (Advanced) 2021: Mridul Agarwal of IIT Delhi scores top rank with 348 out of 360 marks16,862 fresh Covid cases in India, 11% lower than yesterday
Mumbai

Updated on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 07:18 PM IST

COVID-19: Maharashtra records 2,149 new cases, 29 deaths, 1,898 recoveries on October 15

FPJ Web Desk
COVID-19: Maharashtra records 2,149 new cases, 29 deaths, 1,898 recoveries on October 15 | (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)

Maharashtra on Friday, October 15, recorded 2,149 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 29,782. Besides, 29 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,39,734.

1,898 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 64,15,316. The recovery rate in the state is 97.37%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

Currently, 2,27,467 people are in home quarantine and 1,002 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 862 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 484 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 550 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 149 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 34 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 56 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 9 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 5 fresh cases.

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 07:18 PM IST
