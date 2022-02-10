COVID-19: Maharashtra records 121 new cases of Omicron variant, tally jumps to 3,455

121 patients with Omicron infection were reported in Maharashtra on Thursday. Of these, 84 have been reported by National Environmental Engineering Research Institute and 37 have been reported by B J Medical College.

Details of the cases are as below:

Nagpur – 82

Wardha - 14

Pune MC - 9

Sindhudurg - 8

Dhule, Latur, Amravati and Yavatmal - 2 each

Till date, a total of 3455 patients infected with Omicron variant have been reported in the state. Out of these, 2291 cases have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.

Until now 8081 samples have been sent for genome sequencing, out of which, results of 7179 patients have been received. 902 results are awaited.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 6,248 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 70,150. Besides, 45 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,43,292.

18,942 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 76,12,233. The recovery rate in the state is 97.22%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.83%.

Currently, 5,53,175 people are in home quarantine and 2,386 people are in institutional quarantine.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 08:03 PM IST