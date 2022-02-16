COVID-19: Maharashtra records 111 new cases of Omicron variant on February 16, tally jumps to 4,456

111 patients with Omicron infection have been reported in Maharashtra on Wednesday, February 16. All these patients have been reported by National Institute of Virology in Pune.

Details of the cases are as below:

Ahmednagar – 21

Navi Mumbai - 19

Jalna and Yavatmal - 15 each

Aurangabad - 10

Nagpur and Mumbai- 9 each

Thane MC- 6

MBMC and Satara - 3 each

Latur - 1

Till date, a total of 4456 patients infected with Omicron variant have been reported in the state.

Out of these, 3334 cases have been discharged following a negative RT PCR test. Until now 8904 samples have been sent for genome sequencing, out of which, results of 7991 patients have been received. 913 results are awaited.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra today recorded 2,748 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 27,445. Besides, 41 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,43,492.

5,806 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 76,75,578. The recovery rate in the state is 97.77%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.82%.

Currently, 2,79,743 people are in home quarantine and 1,169 people are in institutional quarantine.

