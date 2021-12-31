COVID-19: Maharashtra govt tells divisional commissioners, district collectors to prepare for third wave in light of Omicron variant

Amid rising cases of COVID-19, Maharashtra Additional CS Health Dr Pradeep Vyas on Friday wrote to divisional commissioners and district collectors to prepare for third wave of the pandemic in light of Omicron variant.

In the detailed letter by Dr Pradeep Vyas, the districts are expected to upgrade available infrastructure or establish new infrastructure in terms of beds and also to make provision for oxygen as per GOI suggested oxygen flow rate to each of the dedicated hospital for Covid-19 management.

The state government has classified the covid preparedness of the districts into three categories - green, yellow and red. Green colour indicates all the provisions have been made as per guidelines, yellow colour indicates small corrections are to be made to achieve the target and red colour indicates inadequate provision of health infrastructure. Overall division wise status of the districts excluding Murbai district has been disclosed by the government.

Under yellow zone there are 3 districts of Konkan, Pune, Amaravati and Nagpur division, while 4 districts of Aurangabad division and 1 of Nashik division. On the other hand, under red zone there are 2 districts of Konkan and Amaravati, while 4 of Nashik and Aurangabad, 3 of Nagpur and 1 in Pune.

No districts have been ranged in Green zone.

In addition to the instructions mentioned in the chart, districts are requested to follow instructions mentioned below so that the required infrastructure can be kept ready at the earliest to meet challenges of third wave of Covid-19.

A. INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADATION

1. The ICU, Ventilator, oxygen and general bed requirement for each district is calculated based on GOI guidelines. It is possible that district may not require this much infrastructure immediately or during entire third wave. Districts are advised to prepare total plan of the district, however for minimum disturbance to non-covid services and to save resources, infrastructure should be made ready step by step as mentioned before. This is applicable for all types of beds (Ventilator-Non-ventilator oxygen general) and all the three levels of health facilities (DCH-DCHC-DCCC) to be established for Covid-19 management.

a. 40% of total bed requirement by 15 January 2022.

b. 30% of the total requirement when 50% of the above beds are occupied remaining 30% of total requirement when 73% of the above beds are occupied.

Considering the rapid spread of Omicron variant of Covid virus, planning should be such that district should be able to convert hospitals to DCH/DCHC within one work of the requirement and increase in bed capacity should be possible within 3 days from the day when bed occupancy crosses 50%.

2 Out of total admitted patients of patients will not have symptoms or will have mild symptoms such patients need to be admitted in DCCC The DCCC should be established calssid pubti, health facility such as Govt Hostels, and Oxygen beds and then calculate hospital wise oxygen demand and plan to fulfil demand as per guidelines.

6. At few places, non-ventilator ICU beds are not established as per guidelines. In such case, hospital may have to give ventilator bed in ICU to a patient not requiring ventilator. This will lead to non-availability of ventilators to needy patients. Therefore, as far as possible, keep at least 30% ICU beds as non ventilator beds.

7. Regarding Covid-19 infrastructure development, Corporations are expected to establish infrastruct in proportion to the total cases in the district. However, some of the Municipal Corporations have not developed their own health infrastructure and are dependent upon State Govt. Hospitals for Cavid-19 care, State Govt Hospitals are established for whole district and act as referral center for peripheral hospitals in district. Therefons, Corporations can consider only up to 33% of the District or Medical College Covid 19 beds for their own planning if this hospital is situated within the limits of Corporations. All the Municipal Commissioners are directed not to issue Notifications for acquiring Government Hospitals situated in their Corporation areas.

B. OXYGEN AVAILABILITY

1. Liquid Medical Oxygen is most reliable source of oxygen supply. Therefore, keep at least 3 days requirement of oxygen supply in the form of LMO in all DCH and DCHC with 30 or more beds.

2. Some districts are reluctant to install IMO tank saying that they have already installed PSA plants. All distrels to please note that any center with 30+

oxygen beds must have at least 10 KL CMC tank

3. All the IMC should be filled in and ready for use before 13.01 2022

4. All districts should carry oxygen audit for all the DCH and DCHC Detailed guidelines have already been issued regarding this. Make zones of the patients based upon oxygen demand shift the patient to each zone based upon oxygen demand, daily audit the exgen consumption vis à vas number of patients in schools, Offices, etc. Public Health Department will support CCC in following areas -

a. DCCC will be monitored by MoH in urban areas and District Health Officer in non-corporation areas of the district.

b. 1/c of CCC will be THO or MBBS Medical Officer of nearby PHC in rural areas and MO UPHC or MO appointed by MOH in Muncipal Corporations.

c. Public Health Department will provide medicines, manpower (ANM & Ayush doctors already available with Public Health Department under Ayushman Bharat/RBSK/Regular staff), oxygen and diagnostic facilities for CCC in rural areas. Rest has to be supported under other funds.

d. Regarding CCC in Muncipal Corporations, CCC will be supported by either Muncipal Corpoation or through other funds

