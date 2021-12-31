Watch: Kangana Ranaut trolled for not wearing a mask at Mumbai airport; netizens say 'passing a wrong message'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut flew out of Mumbai ahead of the New Year on Friday. She was spotted at the airport.

According to a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Kangana can be seen stepping out of her car. She then walked to the airport gates and posed for the shutterbugs.

The 'Manikarnika' actress opted for a peach saree and also wore a pearl necklace. However, she was seen without a face mask as she entered the airport.

Take a look at the video here:

Loading View on Instagram

Moments after the video was shared, netizens took to the comments section and trolled the actress for not wearing a mask at a public place and flouting the COVID-19 rules.

"Madam covid proof hai kya?? Mask kahan hai??," a user commented. "Why she's not wearing mask," wrote another user.

Another comment read, "I guess viral should be more capturing ppl behind the celebs who are wearing mask n nt who's violating the rulers and we put statements mask up Mumbai."

"Should we teach these celebrities to wear a mask," a comment read.

"Bina mask k and lecture deti corona parr," a user user.

Another user wrote, "She never seems to be wearing a mask! She is passing a wrong message to the society instead of creating awareness as a public figure."

Advertisement

ALSO READ Alia Bhatt gets trolled for not wearing a mask as she steps out for dinner with BF Ranbir Kapoor;...

"Why the airport’s authority is allowing her to enter without a mask," was another comment on the post.

Recently, several B-Town celebs, including Nora Fatehi, Arjun Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Karan Boolani, and others, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier this month, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora and Shanaya Kapoor also contracted the virus.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will be seen in films like 'Tejas', 'Dhaakad' and others.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 03:13 PM IST