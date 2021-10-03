COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 8.35 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on October 2 has vaccinated 7,89,137 in 4,210 sessions.

According to data released by the government, as of 7 am on October 3 Maharashtra inoculated 8,35,32,454 people.

As per the state government data, 3,05,14,438 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 77,14,770 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 12,93,534 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 10,84,848 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 21,44,248 frontline workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 17,65,093 got their second dose.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Saturday reported 2,696 new coronavirus infections and 49 fatalities, the health department said.

It took the state's COVID-19 caseload to 65,56,657 and death toll to 1,39,166.

As many as 3,062 patients were discharged from hospitals, pushing the total of recoveries to 63,77,954.

On Saturday 1,64,096 samples were tested in the state, taking the total of coronavirus tests conducted so far to 5,90,74,660.

The recovery rate of the state is 97.27 per cent and case fatality rate is 2.12 per cent. There are 35,955 active cases in the state.

Mumbai city reported 408 cases and six deaths on Saturday. The city's caseload rose to 7,43,816 and death toll to 16,122. The larger Mumbai division reported 890 new cases and 10 deaths.

Nashik division reported 563 new cases including 447 in Ahmednagar district.

Pune division reported 895 new cases, Kolhapur division 200 cases, Aurangabad division 34 and Latur division reported 97 new cases including 58 from Osmanabad district. Akola division reported five new cases and Nagpur division 12 cases.

Not a single death from COVID-19 was reported in Aurangabad, Akola and Nagpur divisions.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 65,56,657, New cases 2,696, Death toll 1,39,166, Recoveries 63,77,954, Active cases 35,955, Total tests 5,90,74,660.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 12:55 PM IST