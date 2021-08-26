COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 5.48 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on August 25 has vaccinated 3,93,842 people through 2641 sessions.

According to data released by the government, Maharashtra, as of 7 am on August 26, inoculated 5,48,65,644 people.

As per the state government data, 1,70,39,419 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 16,34,212 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 12,92,261 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 9,77,660 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 21,37,732 frontline workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 13,94,524 got their second dose.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 5,031 new coronavirus cases and 216 fresh fatalities on Wednesday - the latter up nearly 100 from a day ago - taking the infection tally to 64,37,680 and the toll to 1,36,571, a state health department official said.

The state has crossed the 5,000 daily case mark after a gap of 6 days. It had reported 5,225 coronavirus infections on August 19.

Maharashtra had registered 4,355 coronavirus cases and 119 deaths on Tuesday.

Six districts namely Bhandara, Gondia, Nagpur, Washim, Nandurbar and Dhule, did not report any fresh infection of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, and same was the case with Chandrapur, Amaravati, Nanded, Parbhani, Dhule and Malegaon municipal corporations (urban centres), the official said.

He said 4,380 patients were discharged from hospitals across the state in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of recovered cases to 62,47,414. Maharashtra now has 50,183 active cases, he said.

The state has 2,98,264 people in home isolation and another 2,369 in institutional quarantine, according to the official.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.04 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent, he said.

The cumulative number of tests conducted in the state climbed to 5,28,40,805, of which 2,07,995 tests (up from 1,87,121 on Tuesday) were done in the last 24 hours, the official said.

He said rural parts of Pune district reported the highest 784 new infections, followed by Ahmednagar at 673, while Pune city topped the list of fatalities with 50 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Among the eight regions of Maharashtra, the Pune region reported the highest new cases at 2,506 followed by 777 in the Mumbai region.

Among the other regions, the Nashik region reported 762 new cases, Kolhapur 742, Latur 167, Aurangabad 39, Akola 27 and the Nagpur region 11, he said.

According to the official, among the 216 fatalities, the highest 125 were reported from the Pune region followed by 33 from the Mumbai region.

Significantly, Akola and Nagpur regions did not report any fresh fatality on consecutive second day, while the Nashik region registered 29 deaths, Kolhapur 23, Latur five and the Aurangabad region one, he said.

The official said Mumbai witnessed 342 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths, while Pune city reported 417 infections and 50 fatalities.

Among the 50,183 active cases in the state, Pune district has the highest at 12,673, he said.

The official said among the 62,47,414 recovered patients across the state, the highest - 10,81,061 - were from Pune district.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 64,37,680; new cases- 5,031; total deaths 1,36,571; total recoveries 62,47,414; active cases 50,183; total tests 5,28,40,805.

