COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 5.39 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on August 23 has vaccinated 7,94,027 people in 4049 sessions.

According to data released by the government, Maharashtra, as of 7 am on August 24, inoculated 5,39,06,359 people.

As per the state government data, 1,65,68,489 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 15,10,850 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 12,92,107 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 9,72,704 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 21,36,902 frontline workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 13,75,617 got their second dose.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Monday reported 3,643 new coronavirus positive cases, the lowest after February 15 this year, and 105 fatalities while 6,795 patients recovered, a health department official said.

The number of active cases in Maharashtra fell below the 50,000-mark to 49,924.

Maharashtra had reported 3,365 new cases on February 15.

With the new additions, the tally of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra rose to 64,28,294 and the toll to 1,36,067. The number of recoveries has risen to 62,38,794, the official said.

Notably, the Nandurbar districts in north Maharashtra does not have a single COVID-19 case.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 97.05 per cent while the fatality rate is 2.11 per cent.

With 1,53,558 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra mounted to 5,24,45,689, the official said.

Nandurbar, Dhule, Parbhani, Nanded, Akola, Washim, and Wardha districts along with Dhule, Jalgaon, Malegaon, Parbhani, Akola, Nagpur and Chandrapur municipal corporations did not report any new coronavirus case on Monday, according to the official.

He said the Ahmednagar district reported the highest number of 542 new infections in the state in the day, followed by Solapur with 514 cases.

At 33, the Satara district reported the highest number of COVID-19 fatalities in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours.

Among the eight regions of Maharashtra, Pune region reported the highest 1,628 new COVID-19 cases, followed by 757 cases from the Kolhapur region.

Among the other regions, Nashik region reported 628 new cases, Mumbai 481, Latur 110, Aurangabad 21, Akola 10, and Nagpur 8, the official said.

According to the official, among the 105 fatalities from the eight regions, the highest 59 deaths were reported from the Pune region, followed by 14 fatalities from the Kolhapur region.

Significantly, Akola and Nagpur regions did not report any fresh fatality, while the Nashik region recorded 13 deaths, Latur 9, Mumbai 8, and two from the Latur region.

The official said Mumbai city saw 225 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths. Pune city added 123 new infections and four fresh fatalities.

Among 49,924 active patients in Maharashtra, the Pune district has the highest 11,746 active cases, Among the 62,38,794 recoveries across the state, the highest 10,79,939 recovered patients are from the Pune district.

A total of 3,02,888 people are in home quarantine in Maharashtra while 2,487 others are in institutional quarantine, the official said.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 64,28,294, new cases 3,643, total deaths 1,36,067, fresh deaths 105, total recoveries 62,38,794, active cases 49,924, total tests conducted so far 5,24,45,689.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 04:35 PM IST