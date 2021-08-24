Watch Video: Experts call for further analysis as 128 Delta variant and 2 Alpha variant samples found in Mumbai

Mumbai: The results of the whole genome sequencing of the first batch of swab samples collected to identify mutations of Sars-CoV-2 are out - more than 100 samples across Mumbai have revealed the presence of the Delta variant of the virus.

According to the data issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, 128 of the 188 samples were found to contain the Delta variant, while two samples were detected with Alpha and 24 with Kappa variants, while the rest of the samples were regular Covid cases. However, health experts opine that further analysis is required before coming to conclusions.

Senior officials from the civic health department said that last week, they had collected samples from Covid patients for genome sequencing.

The samples were collected from international passengers and Covid-19 hotspots, among others. In the next cycle, 384 samples will be tested. “None of the samples have been detected with the Delta-plus variant, but further analysis is required. However, citizens need to adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour, to check the spread of the virus,” he said.

The state has reported 27 new cases of the Delta-plus variant on Monday, increasing the total number of Delta-plus cases in Maharashtra to 103. Of the new 27 Delta plus cases, six cases each were detected from Gadchiroli and Amravati, followed by five in Nagpur, four in Ahmednagar, three in Yavatmal, two in Nashik and one in Bhandara districts.

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 03:55 PM IST