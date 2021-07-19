COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 3.95 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on July 18 has vaccinated 1,25,463 people through 693 centres.

According to data released by the government, Maharashtra, as of 7 am on July 18, inoculated 3,95,13,079 people

As per the state government data, 96,22,322 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 408,491 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 12,84,157 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 8,83,219 of them have got their second dose

Similarly, 21,09,973 frontline workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 10,52,297 got their second dose.

In Uttar Pradesh 4,03,68,183 doses were administered and 2,93,54,760 doses were administered in Gujarat. In Rajasthan 2,87,28,654 doses were administered.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday reported 9,000 fresh COVID-19 cases and 180 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 62,14,190 and the toll to 1,27,031, the state health department said.

With 5,756 patients getting discharged during the day, the count of recoveries in Maharashtra rose to 59,80,350 so far, leaving the state with 1,03,486 active cases, it said.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 96.24 per cent and the fatality rate is 2.04 per cent, the department said in a report.

Mumbai city reported 455 new cases and 12 deaths, which raised the caseload to 7,31,158 and the count of fatalities to 15,702.

Mumbai division, comprising the city and satellite towns, saw 1,481 fresh cases and 29 deaths, taking the count of infections to 16,25,940 and the toll to 33,260, as per the department.

Nashik division reported 1,078 cases including 645 in Ahmednagar district and 200 in Nandurbar district.

Pune division reported 2,320 fresh infections including 783 in Satara district and 378 in Pune city.

Kolhapur division continued to report the highest number of cases in the state with the addition of 3,662 infections, including 2,052 in the Kolhapur district, during the day, the department added.

Aurangabad division reported 64 new cases, Latur division 280, Akola division 55, Nagpur division 60 and Nagpur city 18 cases during Sunday, it said.

With 2,20,784 new tests, the total number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra has gone up to 4,54,81,252, the department said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is: Positive cases 62,14,190, deaths 1,27,031, recoveries 59,80,350, total tests 4,54,81,252, active cases 1,03,486, tests today 2,20,784.