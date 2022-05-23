COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16.63 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on May 20 has inoculated 16,63,46,321 people.

As per the state government data, 7,14,65,103 individuals aged between 15 and 59 years received their first vaccine dose and 5,78,60,004 received their second dose and 1,97,197 received precaution dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1, 2021.

Similarly, 1,33,63,090 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,12,72,648 received their second dose. 15,78,736 of them received their precaution dose.

As many as 22,10,276 children in the age group of 12 to 14 years have received their first dose while 9,22,750 received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, 12,95,395 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,91,293 of them have got their second dose. 3,83,136 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,659 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 20,02,920 got their second dose. 4,54,114 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

#Covid_19 vaccination on May 22 in Maharashtra

8683 in 1614 sessions

Cumulative 166346321

.@fpjindia pic.twitter.com/QbZjTEk1uL — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) May 23, 2022

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday, May 22, recorded 326 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 1903. Besides, zero COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,47,856.

251 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 77,33,043. The recovery rate in the state is 98.10%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.87%.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 282 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 2 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 39 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 1 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 0 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 0 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 1 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 0 fresh cases.

