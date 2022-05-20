Bhopal: Comic book released to encourage children to go for anti-Covid vaccine

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal district panchayat chief executive officer (CEO) Ritu Raj released a comic book titled, Teeke ka Vaar - Corona ki Hogi Haar, according to information received on Friday.

The comic book has been designed to promote vaccination among children and to explain its importance, Raj said.

The comic book has been prepared for children by Save the Children organisation in which illustrated details have been given through cartoons to explain the importance of Covid-19 vaccination for children and to promote it. The organisation has also worked in the interest of drive by initiatives like launching vaccination vehicles.

Chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr Prabhakar Tiwari, district education officer Nitin Saxena, Lubna Abdullah from Save the Children and directors of non-government organisations released the comic book for the children.

Bhopal district administration Public relations officer (PRO) Rajesh Bain said that in the first phase, 2,500 copies will be distributed in Aanganwadis and schools will be targeted in the next phase.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 10:05 PM IST