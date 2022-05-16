COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16.60 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on May 15 has inoculated 16,60,12,869 people.

As per the state government data, 7,14,47,776 individuals aged between 15 and 59 years received their first vaccine dose and 5,77,08,598 received their second dose and 1,66,501 received precaution dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1, 2021.

Similarly, 1,33,61,677 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,12,48,453 received their second dose. 15,40,887 of them received their precaution dose.

As many as 21,98,445 children in the age group of 12 to 14 years have received their first dose while 8,80,866 received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, 12,95,382 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,90,970 of them have got their second dose. 3,77,880 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,640 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 20,02,227 got their second dose. 4,43,567 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

#Covid_19 vaccination on May 15 in Maharashtra

10666 in 1578 sessions

Cumulative 166012869

.@fpjindia pic.twitter.com/SBuwvGppH2 — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) May 16, 2022

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday, May 15 recorded 255 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 1,518. Besides, 1 COVID-19 death was reported in the day, taking the tally to 1,47,855.

175 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 77,31,467. The recovery rate in the state is 98.11%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.87%.

Out of 8,05,59,971 laboratory samples 78,80,840 have been tested positive (09.78%) for COVID-19 until today.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 191 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 7 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 43 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 4 new case.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 0 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 2 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 2 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 6 fresh cases.



Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 02:41 PM IST