e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Mumbai / Mumbai reports 151 COVID-19 cases; 97 percent patients asymptotic

Mumbai reports 151 COVID-19 cases; 97 percent patients asymptotic

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 06:47 PM IST

Mumbai reports 151 COVID-19 cases; 97 percent patients asymptotic | File Image
Mumbai reports 151 COVID-19 cases; 97 percent patients asymptotic | File Image
Advertisement

With 151 new infections and 1 death being reported today, taking the total case count to 10,61,614 with 19,566 fatalities till now.

However, the recovery rate is at 98 percent and 97 percent of the positive patients are asymptomatic.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 06:47 PM IST