COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16.57 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on May 10 has inoculated 16,57,11,955 people.

As per the state government data, 7,14,31,607 individuals aged between 15 and 59 years received their first vaccine dose and 5,75,67,532 received their second dose and 1,48,450 received precaution dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1, 2021.

Similarly, 1,33,60,367 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,12,24,318 received their second dose. 15,13,389 of them received their precaution dose.

As many as 21,84,604 children in the age group of 12 to 14 years have received their first dose while 8,34,703 received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, 12,95,369 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,90,647 of them have got their second dose. 3,74,097 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,625 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 20,01,354 got their second dose. 4,35,893 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 223 COVID-19 cases and two deaths, taking the overall tally to 78,79,622 and the toll to 1,47,849, a health department official said.

The addition to the COVID-19 tally was a steep rise from the 121 cases recorded in the state on Monday, which incidentally was covered by Mumbai alone that saw 122 infections during the day, he pointed out.

The twin coronavirus-linked deaths took place in Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation limits, part of Thane district which falls in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, and in Satara, western Maharashtra, he said.

So far, 77,30,370 persons have been discharged post-recovery, including 161 in the last 24 hours, leaving the state with 1,403 active cases, he said.

State health department data showed Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Latur, Osmanabad, Akola, Yavatmal, Bhandara, Gondia and Gadchiroli districts had no active case as on Tuesday.

It also revealed that 25,592 coronavirus tests carried out in the last 24 hours had taken the total number of swab samples examined in the state to 8,04,22,318.

The coronavirus recovery rate was 98.11 per cent, while the fatality rate in the state stood at 1.87 per cent, as per health department data.

(With agency inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 12:06 PM IST