COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16.54 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on May 6 has inoculated 16,54,48,118 people.

As per the state government data, 7,14,16,953 individuals aged between 15 and 59 years received their first vaccine dose and 5,74,49,925 received their second dose and 1,33,900 received precaution dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1, 2021.

Similarly, 1,33,59,227 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,12,04,852 received their second dose. 14,88,851 of them received their precaution dose.

As many as 21,71,188 children in the age group of 12 to 14 years have received their first dose while 7,86,811 received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, 12,95,358 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,90,297 of them have got their second dose. 3,69,678 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,605 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 20,00,457 got their second dose. 4,26,692 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 205 new coronavirus infections but zero pandemic-related deaths, the health department said.

The state's COVID-19 case tally rose to 78,78,801, while death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,845.

The state now has 1,109 active cases.

Maharashtra had recorded 233 new cases and zero fatality on Thursday.

State capital Mumbai recorded 117 new cases on Friday.

This is the third consecutive day that the state recorded zero fatality.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 fatality rate stood at 1.87 per cent.

The districts of Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Latur, Hingoli, Osmanabad, Amravati, Akola, Yavatmal, Wardha, Bhandara and Gondia have zero active cases.

As many as 173 patients recovered since previous evening, taking the total of recovered patients to 77,29,642.

The state's recovery rate stands at 98.11 per cent.

As many as 28,279 tests were conducted since Thursday evening, taking the tally of coronavirus tests carried out in the state to 8,03,25,414.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures: New cases: 205; Fatality: zero; Active cases: 1,109; Tests conducted: 28,279.

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 10:39 AM IST