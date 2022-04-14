COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16.29 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on April 12 has inoculated 16,29,67,548 people.

As per the state government data, 7,12,98,228 individuals aged between 15 and 59 years received their first vaccine dose and 5,67,50,458 received their second dose and 13,586 received precaution dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,33,51,722 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,11,16,224 received their second dose. 12,65,258 of them received their precaution dose.

As many as 18,30,075 children in the age group of 12 to 14 years have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, 12,95,300 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,88,795 of them have got their second dose. 3,42,328 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,498 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,97,414 got their second dose. 3,68,408 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Wednesday, April 13, recorded 124 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 724. Besides, 1 COVID-19 death was reported in the day, taking the tally to 1,47,821.

113 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 77,26,903. The recovery rate in the state is 98.11%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.87%.

Out of 7,97,60,948 laboratory samples 78,75,448 have been tested positive (09.87%) for COVID-19 until today.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 81 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 4 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 27 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 5 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 1 fresh case.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 3 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 0 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 3 fresh cases.

