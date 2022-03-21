COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 15.84 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on March 19 has inoculated 15,84,86,663 people.

As per the state government data, 4,88,42,632 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 3,73,45,030 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,33,08,981 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,08,77,710 received their second dose. 10,24,336 of them received their precaution dose.

Meanwhile, 36,87,853 individuals aged between 15-18 years have received the first vaccine dose, while 22,90,541 have received their second.

As many as 87,070 children in the age group of 12 to 14 years have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, 12,95,182 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,86,328 of them have got their second dose. 3,17,251 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,333 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,92,422 got their second dose. 3,36,171 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

#Covid_19 vaccination on March 20 in Maharashtra

27335 in 2540 sessions

Cumulative 158486663

.@fpjindia pic.twitter.com/ImmHtnjT6P — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) March 21, 2022

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 113 COVID-19 cases and one fatality, taking the tally to 78,72,413 and the toll to 1,43,767, a state health department official said.

The recovery count increased by 283 to touch 77,23,288, which is 98.11 per cent of the caseload, leaving Maharashtra with an active tally of 1,354, he said.

State health department data showed that the fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent, while 43,200 samples examined in the last 24 hours had taken the number of tests to 7,89,52,315.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region, which covers Thane, Navi Mumbai and other neighbouring areas, witnessed 42 cases on Sunday, while the figure was 31 for Pune circle comprising Pune, Satara and Solapur districts

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 78,72,413; fresh cases 113; death toll 1,43,767; recoveries 77,23,288; active cases 1,354; total tests 7,89,52,315.

(With agency inputs)

