COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 15.84 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on March 19 has inoculated 15,84,59,328 people.

As per the state government data, 4,88,40,314 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 3,73,30,936 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,33,08,508 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,08,74,802 received their second dose. 10,23,695 of them received their precaution dose.

Meanwhile, 36,87,500 individuals aged between 15-18 years have received the first vaccine dose, while 22,89,665 have received their second.

As many as 85,752 children in the age group of 12 to 14 years have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, 12,95,172 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,86,193 of them have got their second dose. 3,15,803 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 12,95,182 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 11,86,295 got their second dose. 3,17,173 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Maharashtra on Saturday reported less than 100 new coronavirus infections for the first time since April 2020, the beginning of the pandemic.

The state recorded 97 new cases and one death, taking the case tally to 78,72,300 and death toll to 1,43,766, a health department official said

On April 3, 2020, the state had reported 67 new infections. The new daily cases then climbed into three digits and more.

So far, 77,23,005 people have recovered from the infection in Maharashtra, including 251 during the day, leaving the state with an active caseload of 1,525.

The state's recovery rate is 98.10 per cent and fatality rate is 1.82 per cent.

With 23,710 samples being examined since previous evening, the number of coronavirus tests carried out in Maharashtra so far went up to 7,89,09,115.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (comprising Mumbai and satellite towns) reported 37 new cases during the day, while the Pune circle, which covers Pune, Satara and Solapur districts, saw 33 new cases. The lone death took place in Satara district.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 78,72,300; fresh cases 97; death toll 1,43,766; total recoveries 77,23,005; active cases 1,525; total tests 7,89,09,115

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 12:29 PM IST