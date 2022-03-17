COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 15.80 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on March 16 has inoculated 15,80,99,915 people.

As per the state government data, 4,88,22,027 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 3,71,92,233 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,33,05,034 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,08,48,744 received their second dose. 10,07,108 of them received their precaution dose.

Meanwhile, 36,79,213 individuals aged between 15-18 years have received the first vaccine dose, while 22,65,481 have received their second.

So far, 12,95,166 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,86,044 of them have got their second dose. 3,14,638 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,321 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,91,713 got their second dose. 3,33,092 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 237 new coronavirus infections and two pandemic-related deaths, the state health department said.

The caseload of the state rose to 78,71,803 and death toll reached 1,43,759, it added.

The number of active coronavirus patients in the state dipped to 2,075.

A day before, Maharashtra had recorded 207 new infections and four fatalities.

As many as 455 patients recovered during the day, taking the tally of recoveries to 77,21,965.

The coronavirus case fatality rate in the state is 1.82 per cent, while recovery rate is 98.10 per cent.

With 56,574 coronavirus tests conducted since previous evening, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 7,87,94,179

Maharashtra's positivity rate is 0.004 per cent.

The Mumbai and Pune administrative circles recorded 68 new infections each during the day, followed by Nashik circle (38), Aurangabad (17), Kolhapur (15), Nagpur (14), Akola (11), and Latur circle (6).

Only Mumbai and Akola circles reported a death each.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 78,71,803; New cases 237; Death toll 1,43,759; Recoveries 77,21,965; Active cases 2,075 , Total tests 7,87,94,179.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 02:22 PM IST