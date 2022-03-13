COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 15.76 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on March 12 has inoculated 15,76,35,668 people.

As per the state government data, 4,87,96,927 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 3,69,65,955 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,33,01,164 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,08,01,132 received their second dose. 9,84,438 of them received their precaution dose.

Meanwhile, 36,68,895 individuals aged between 15-18 years have received the first vaccine dose, while 22,16,836 have received their second.

So far, 12,95,138 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,85,779 of them have got their second dose. 3,11,247 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,303 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,91,149 got their second dose. 3,28,695 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Saturday, March 12, recorded 324 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 2,721. Besides, 2 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,43,752.

525 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 77,20,474. The recovery rate in the state is 98.09%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.82%.

Currently, 17,009 people are in home quarantine and 554 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 70 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 56 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 149 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 5 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 6 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 5 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 14 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 19 fresh cases.

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 10:52 AM IST