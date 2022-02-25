COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 15.51 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on February 24, has vaccinated 3,04,191 in 8,765 sessions.

According to data released by the government, as of 7 am on February 25, has inoculated 15,51,16,809 people.

As per the state government data, 4,86,68,514 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 3,58,74,033 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,32,84,471 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,06,09,849 received their second dose. 8,92,517 of them received their precaution dose.

Meanwhile, 35,69,527 individuals aged between 15-18 years have received the first vaccine dose, while 16,36,892 have received their second.

So far, 12,95,070 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,84,693 of them have got their second dose. 2,94,621 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,208 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,88,795 got their second dose. 3,05,316 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 1,182 fresh coronavirus positive cases, including 58 new Omicron infections, and 19 deaths, the health department said.

With this, the state's COVID-19 tally reached 78,62,650 and the death toll rose to 1,43,675.

On Wednesday, the state had recorded 1,151 cases and 23 fatalities.

"Fifty-eight patients with Omicron infection have been reported in the state. All these cases have been reported by B J Medical College (Pune)," the department said in its bulletin.

It said that 52 of these infections were recorded from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, three in Pune rural and one case each in Ahmednagar, Satara and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Till date, a total of 4,567 Omicron cases have been reported in the state. Of these, 4,456 patients have been discharged after they tested negative in the RT-PCR test.

So far, 8,904 samples have been sent for genome sequencing, out of which, results of 8,133 patients have been received, while those of 771 others are awaited.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 10,250, it said.

Of the eight administrative circles, Pune recorded 398 cases, followed by Nashik (222), Mumbai (216), Nagpur (116), Akola (103), Kolhapur (59), Aurangabad (41) and Latur (27).

Out of the 19 fatalities, Pune reported eight, followed by Nashik (four), Mumbai (three), Kolhapur (two). Aurangabad and Akola recorded one fatality. Latur did not report any death linked to the infection during the day.

A total of 90,633 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative test count to 7,75,74,774.

Currently, 1,56,920 people are in home quarantine and 801 others are in institutional quarantine, the health department added.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases: 78,62,650; new cases: 1,182; death toll: 1,43,675; active cases: 10,250; tests conducted so far: 7,75,74,774.

