COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 15.48 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on February 24, has vaccinated 3,10,123 in 8,660 sessions.

According to data released by the government, as of 7 am on February 25, has inoculated 15,48,12,618 people.

As per the state government data, 4,86,53,149 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 3,57,62,682 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,32,82,681 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,05,93,112 received their second dose. 8,84,058 of them received their precaution dose.

Meanwhile, 35,51,962 individuals aged between 15-18 years have received the first vaccine dose, while 15,32,607 have received their second.

So far, 12,95,062 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,84,490 of them have got their second dose. 2,91,602 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,197 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,88,524 got their second dose. 3,02,860 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 1,151 fresh coronavirus cases and 23 fatalities linked to the infection, while 2,594 patients were discharged following recovery, the state health department said.

With this, the state's COVID-19 tally reached 78,61,468, while the death toll increased to 1,43,656, the department said in a bulletin.

On Tuesday, the state had recorded 1,080 cases and 47 fatalities.

Mumbai city recorded 168 fresh cases and Pune 186. Both the cities did not report any fatality linked to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

Of the eight administrative circles, the Pune region recorded 360 fresh cases, followed by Mumbai (290), Nashik (181), Nagpur (105), Akola (75), Kolhapur (58), Latur (48) and the Aurangabad circle (34), it said.

Of the 23 fatalities, the Pune region recorded nine, followed by Nashik (five), Akola (four) and the Nagpur region (two). Latur, Kolhapur, Mumbai regions reported one death, the department said.

An administrative circle consists of multiple districts.

The bulletin said 1,00,562 coronavirus tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 7,74,84,141.

It said 2,594 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recovered cases to 77,02,217 and leaving the state with 11,604 active cases.

The coronavirus recovery rate in the state is 97.97 per cent.

Currently, 1,64,050 people are in home quarantine and another 922 in institutional quarantine, the bulletin added.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 78,61,468; new cases 1,151; death toll 1,43,656; active cases: 11,604; recoveries 77,02,217; total tests 7,74,84,14.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 10:16 AM IST