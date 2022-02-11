COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 15.13 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on February 10, has vaccinated 3,94,513 in 9,888 sessions.

According to data released by the government, as of 7 am on February 11, Maharashtra has inoculated 15,13,81,606 people.

As per the state government data, 4,84,44,238 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 3,44,55,029 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,32,55,598 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,03,73,959 received their second dose. 7,09,987 of them received their precaution dose.

Meanwhile, 33,78,518 individuals aged between 15-18 years have received the first vaccine dose, while 6,01,640 have received their second.

So far, 12,94,957 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,82,686 of them have got their second dose. 2,66,032 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,054 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,84,304 got their second dose. 2,60,916 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

#Covid_19 vaccination on February 10 in Maharashtra

394513 in 9888 sessions

Cumulative 151381606

.@fpjindia pic.twitter.com/boIeT3wdFX — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) February 11, 2022

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Thursday reported 6,248 new COVID-19 cases, 894 less than the day ago, which took the caseload to 78,29,633, the health department said.

The virus claimed the lives of 45 persons during the day, as against 92 on Wednesday. With this, the death toll rose to 1,43,292, it said.

The overall recovery count in the state grew to 76,12,233 after 18,942 patients were discharged during the day, leaving the state with 70,150 active cases, the department said in its bulletin.

The state on Thursday also found 121 fresh cases of the Omicron variant of the virus, of which 84 cases were reported by the National Institute of Virology (NIV) and 37 others by the B J Medical College.

The Omicron cases are detected in Nagpur (82), Wardha (14), Pune city (nine), Sindhudurg (eight) and Dhule, Latur, Amravati and Yavatmal (two each), it added.

The COVID-19 fatality rate in the state is 1.83 per cent, while the recovery rate is 97.22 per cent.

Currently, 5,53,175 people are in home isolation and 2,386 others in institutional quarantine.

With 1,34,891 coronavirus tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of swab samples examined so far in Maharashtra rose to 7,60,40,567, it said.

Pune administrative region recorded 1,951 new cases, followed by Nashik (811), Nagpur (1,042), Mumbai (892), Akola (579) Aurangabad (445), Kolhapur (310) and the Latur region (218), it added. Each administrative region comprises multiple districts.

Of the 45 fatalities, Pune region reported 17, followed by 11 in Mumbai region, five in Nagpur, four in Nashik and Akola each, two in Latur while one each on Aurangabad and Kolhapur, it added.

The coronavirus figures in Maharashtra are as follows: Total positive cases 78,29,633; fresh cases 6,248; death toll 1,43,292; recoveries 76,12,233; active cases 70,150; total tests 7,60,40,567.

(With agency inputs)

