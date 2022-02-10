COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 15.09 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on February 9, has vaccinated 3,68,414 in 9,690 sessions.

According to data released by the government, as of 7 am on February 10, Maharashtra has inoculated 15,09,87,093 people.

As per the state government data, 4,84,17,419 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 3,43,15,217 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,32,52,392 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,03,51,413 received their second dose. 6,78,245 of them received their precaution dose.

Meanwhile, 33,55,096 individuals aged between 15-18 years have received the first vaccine dose, while 4,97,833 have received their second.

So far, 12,94,941 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,82,505 of them have got their second dose. 2,62,339 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,033 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,83,869 got their second dose. 2,54,953 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Wednesday, February 9, recorded 7,142 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 82,893. Besides, 92 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,43,247.

20,222 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 75,93,291. The recovery rate in the state is 97.06%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.83%.

Currently, 5,78,076 people are in home quarantine and 2,396 people are in institutional quarantine.

Advertisement

ALSO READ India achieves over 150 crore COVID19 vaccinations, says Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 12:49 PM IST