COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 14.99 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on February 5, has vaccinated 3,45,291 in 9,080 sessions.

According to data released by the government, as of 7 am on February 6, Maharashtra has inoculated 14,99,92,574 people.

As per the state government data, 4,83,41,828 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 3,39,47,667 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,32,43,295 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,02,91,651 received their second dose. 5,95,581 of them received their precaution dose.

Meanwhile, 32,95,664 individuals aged between 15-18 years have received the first vaccine dose, while 2,03,924 have received their second.

So far, 12,94,909 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,81,756 of them have got their second dose. 2,52,615 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,48,992 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,82,583 got their second dose. 2,41,081 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 11,394 new coronavirus positive cases, a drop of 2,446 from the day before, and 68 fatalities, including 28 in the Pune circle, due to COVID-19 related complications, the state health department said.

On Friday, the daily number of cases had dropped by 1,412 from Thursday's count of 15,252 when 75 people succumbed to COVID-19 infection, the health department said.

With the latest additions, the tally of COVIID-19 cases in Maharashtra rose to 77,94,034. The latest death toll stands at 1,43,008, the department said in a report.

A total of 21,677 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours in Maharashtra, taking the tally of recoveries to 75,13,436, leaving the state with 1,33,655 active cases.

No fresh infection of the Omicron variant was reported in Maharashtra on Saturday, the department added.

Pune city reported 1,494 cases, the highest by any city in Maharashtra, followed by Nagpur (764), Pimpri-Chinchwad (778) and Mumbai (643), it said.

Of the eight administrative circles (each consisting of multiple districts), the Pune circle recorded 3,553 cases, followed by Nagpur (2,008), Mumbai (1,376), Nashik (1,887), Akola (898), Aurangabad (679), Latur (460) and Kolhapur (533).

Of the 68 fatalities, the Pune circle recorded (28), Mumbai (14), Kolhapur (nine), Nashik and Latur (seven each), Aurangabad (two) and Nagpur (one). No death is reported in the Akola circle in the past 24 hours, the department said.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 96.4 per cent. The fatality rate is 1.83 per cent.

With 1,55,166 new tests, the total number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra went up to 7,54,10,043, as per the department.

Currently, 7,95,422 people are in home isolation and 2,447 people are in institutional quarantine in Maharashtra, it added.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases: 77,94,034; fresh cases: 11,394; total fatalities: 1,43,008; active cases: 1,33,655; total tests 7,54,10,043.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 11:44 AM IST