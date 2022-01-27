COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 14.69 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on January 26, has vaccinated 79,007 in 5,031 sessions

According to data released by the government, as of 7 am on January 27, Maharashtra has inoculated 14,69,57,006 people.

As per the state government data, 4,80,21,407 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 3,27,40,917 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,32,06,479 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,00,69,385 received their second dose. 3,37,298 of them received their precaution dose.

Meanwhile, 30,31,072 individuals aged between 15-18 years have received the first vaccine dose.

So far, 12,94,765 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,79,391 of them have got their second dose. 2,08,652 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,48,780 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,77,640 got their second dose. 1,81,441 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Maharashtra on Wednesday, January 26, recorded 35,756 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 2,98,733. Besides, 79 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,42,316.

39,857 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 71,60,293. The recovery rate in the state is 94.15%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.87%.

Currently, 15,47,643 people are in home quarantine and 3,298 people are in institutional quarantine.



Meanwhile, no new case of the Omicron variant was reported today.

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 10:04 AM IST