'Will try to make Maharashtra 'saviour' of women in world,' says CM Uddhav Thackeray while launching Nirbhaya Squad

The Maharashtra government will work to ensure that the state becomes the "saviour" of women in India and the rest of the world, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Wednesday.

The CM was speaking virtually at an event organised by the Mumbai Police to launch the 'Nirbhaya Squad' and the Nirbhaya Empowerment centre to protect women.

Thackeray said that Maharashtra always worshipped women and respected them.

"We (government) will work to ensure that Maharashtra will be known as the saviour of women not only in India but in the entire world. Maharashtra is a 'Shakti Pujak' (worshiper of women power) state," he said.

He said the Nirbhaya squad will ensure the safety of women who are working in various fields so that they don't feel helpless.

"We have to protect women. We will also strengthen the police force," he added.

Citing data, state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said that incidents of violence against women are on the rise which is a cause of worry as many women are working in the public sector.

He also said that in about 80 to 90 per cent of incidents, the accused are known to the family of the victim women, but it is portrayed that crimes against women are increasing in Maharashtra and Mumbai is not safe for women.

Such portrayal damages the image of the police, he said.

Walse Patil said that women who visit police stations with a complaint should be listened to and action should be taken immediately so that criminals are not emboldened which will prevent serious crimes against women.

The home minister said that the reputation of society depends on the safety of women.

"A society where women are not safe can never prosper. The question of the safety of women is not limited to herself or her family, but it is the responsibility of the whole society," he added.

Walse Patil, his cabinet colleagues Aaditya Thackeray and Aslam Shaikh, NCP MP Supriya Sule attended the event in person.

Published on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 04:50 PM IST