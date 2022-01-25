COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 14.64 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on January 24, has vaccinated 4,11,692 in 10,333 sessions.

According to data released by the government, as of 7 am on January 25, Maharashtra has inoculated 14,64,97,535 people.

As per the state government data, 4,79,65,451 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 3,25,53,085 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,32,00,514 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,00,33,482 received their second dose. 2,90,736 of them received their precaution dose.

Meanwhile, 2,979,779 individuals aged between 15-18 years have received the first vaccine dose.

So far, 12,94,751 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,79,015 of them have got their second dose. 2,00,299 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,48,754 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,76,996 got their second dose. 1,72,417 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Maharashtra on Monday recorded 28,286 fresh coronavirus cases, 12,519 less than the previous day, and 36 fresh deaths linked to the infection, the state health department said.

Wit this, the overall tally of COVID-19 cases surged to 75,35,511 and the death toll jumped to 1,42,151, a department bulletin said.

As per the bulletin, the number of recovered cases in Maharashtra increased to 70,89,936 after 21,941 patients were discharged during the day, leaving the state with 2,99,604 active cases.

On Sunday, the state had recorded 40,805 new cases and 44 new cases.

Also, 86 new cases of the highly contagious Omicron variant of coronavirus came to light in the state during the day, raising the tally of such infections to 2,845, the department said.

Out of these, 1,454 Omicron patients have already recovered, the bulletin added.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 11:37 AM IST