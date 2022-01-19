COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 14.43 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on January 18, has vaccinated 5,43,464 in 10,897 sessions.

According to data released by the government, as of 7 am on January 19, Maharashtra has inoculated 14,43,13,662 people.

As per the state government data, 4,76,67,762 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 3,16,68,267 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 13,169,143 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 98,64,291 received their second dose. 1,38,311 of them received their precaution dose.

Meanwhile, 26,99,127 individuals aged between 15-18 years have received the first vaccine dose.

So far, 12,94,692 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,77,341 of them have got their second dose. 1,58,432 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,48,669 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,73,732 got their second dose. 1,26,997 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 39,207 new coronavirus cases, 26 per cent more than the previous day, and 53 fresh fatalities linked to the infection, the state health department said.

No fresh case of the highly contagious Omicron variant of coronavirus was reported in the state in the last 24 hours, it added.

With fresh additions, the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 72,82,128, while the death toll increased to 1,41,885, the department said.

On Monday, the state had reported 31,111 fresh cases and 24 fatalities.

It said 38,824 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recovered people to 68,68,816.

The coronavirus recovery rate in the state stands at 94.32 per cent.

Currently, 23,44,919 people are in home quarantine and another 2,960 in institutional quarantine, the department said.

