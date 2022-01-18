COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 14.37 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on January 17, has vaccinated 6,14,870 in 11,248 sessions.

According to data released by the government, as of 7 am on January 18, Maharashtra has inoculated 14,37,70,198 people.

As per the state government data, 4,75,87,498 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 3,14,49,899 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,31,61,066 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 98,22,575 received their second dose. 1,15,049 of them received their precaution dose.

Meanwhile, 26,19,859 individuals aged between 15-18 years have received the first vaccine dose.

So far, 12,94,684 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,76,957 of them have got their second dose. 1,47,829 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,48,657 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,72,965 got their second dose. 1,15,722 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

#Covid_19 vaccination on January 17 in Maharashtra

614870 in 11248 sessions

Cumulative 143770198

.@fpjindia pic.twitter.com/ewAzQLA5Zj — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) January 18, 2022

Maharashtra on Monday recorded 31,111 fresh coronavirus positive cases, 10,216 less than the day before, and 24 new deaths linked to the infection, the state health department said.

With these additions, the state's overall tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 72,42,921, while the death toll jumped to 1,41,832, it said.

The number of recovered cases in Maharashtra increased to 68,29,992 after 29,092 patients were discharged during the day, leaving the state with 2,67,334 active cases, the department said.

On Sunday, the state had recorded 41,327 cases and 29 fatalities.

Also, 122 new Omicron cases have come to light in the state, raising their tally to 1,860, the department said.

A total of 959 patients infected with the highly transmissible variant have already recovered in Maharashtra, it added.

(With agency inputs)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 11:15 AM IST