COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 13.73 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on January 6, has vaccinated 9,22,573 in 10,782 sessions.

According to data released by the government, as of 7 am on January 7, Maharashtra has inoculated 13,73,82,669 people.

As per the state government data, 4,64,29,321 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 2,92,44,652 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Meanwhile, 11,22,709 individuals aged between 15-18 years have received the first vaccine dose.

So far, 12,94,590 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,72,519 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 21,48,551 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,64,038 got their second dose.

#Covid_19 vaccination on January 6 in Maharashtra

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 36,265 new coronavirus infections including 79 cases of the Omicron variant, the state health department said.

Thirteen fatalities due to the pandemic were also reported in the state since previous evening.

The active cases in the state stood at 1,14,847.

The case fatality rate in the state is 2.08 per cent.

As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, 20,181 new cases were reported in Mumbai alone.

As many as 8,907 patients were discharged, taking the tally of those recovered in the state so far to 65,33,154. The recovery rate in the state is 96.17 per cent.

Currently 5,85,758 people are in home quarantine and 1368 people are in institutional quarantine.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 11:05 AM IST